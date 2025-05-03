Comelec orders transfer of Palompon, Leyte election officer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With less than two weeks before the May 12 elections, the Election Officer (EO) in Palompon, Leyte was ordered replaced and reassigned to another locality.

Atty. Remlane Tambuang, the regional director of the Commission on Elections office in Eastern Visayas (Comelec-8), said that the transfer of Elvisa Tiu was “effective immediately.”

Tambuang, in a memorandum dated April 29, 2025, said that Tiu will be reassigned to Tunga, Leyte.

She will be replaced by Edgardo Torillas, the current EO of Tunga town.

“Approved by Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia, is your reassignment for purposes of the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections,” read part of the memorandum.

“Please report to your new assignment effective immediately. Turn over records and property in the office should be made,” it added.

Numerous election violations

Earlier, a total of 43 residents of Palompon town sought Tiu’s replacement as they expressed “grave concern” on the “numerous election violations” which they claimed were committed by their town’s EO and her office personnel.

The most glaring of which was the non-removal of the names of deceased individuals from the voters’ list, the petitioners said.

For her part, former Palompon Mayor Georgina Arevalo, who is also a mayoral candidate in the May 12 elections, said she is very happy with Tiu’s transfer.

“Malipayon kayo ko. At least karon naa nay somebody nga new kay kadto man gong former, tanan namong transaction, tanan namong pangayoon o request sa ilaha is, kun Tagalag pa, pahirapan ba. So, karon at least, dili siya lisud. Siyempre ang among pangayoon kana ra man pud pwede pangayoon nami nga mga documents or mga request namo.”

(I am very happy. At least now we have somebody new because with the former [EO], our transactions, our requests are made difficult. So, at least now, it will no longer be difficult for us. All that we ask for are documents and other requests that we are allowed to seek [with the local Comelec office].)

Missing names

Arevallo also learned that the town’s new EO is now looking into concerns of voters whose names were removed from the voters’ list.

“Daghan na ang ningadto ug ila gyud nga gì-entertain ug gi tan-aw ug ila daw na i-forward didto sa Manila para ma activate,” she said in an interview with a local radio station in Leyte.

(Several individuals already went to see him (Torillas) and they were entertained and promised that he will endorse their concerns to their Manila office for reactivation.”

Arevalo is urging Palompon residents whose names disappeared from the voters’ list to visit their Comelec office because they will now be entertained.

“Hopefully ma-approve na didto sa Manila ug mabalik ang mga pangan nila.”

(Hopefully their requests will be approved by the Manila office and their names again included in the voters’ list.)

