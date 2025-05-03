cdn mobile

No winners of P49.5-M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter May 03,2025 - 04:05 PM

More than P259M Ultra Lotto jackpot up for grabs on Dec. 27. lotto jackpot Inquirer. net file photo

Inquirer.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — No winner took home the P49.5-million jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Friday night, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winning combination was 11-20-16-30-08-57.

Likewise, there were no winners of the P28.18-million jackpot of the Megalotto 6/45, where the winning numbers were 37-25-36-12-21-35 on Friday night.

READ: Lone bettor wins P223.7M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot last Sunday

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 was last won on April 6 by a lone bettor (P223.72 million), while the Megalotto 6/45 was last won also by a lone bettor on April 11 (P57.54 million).

The next draw for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 will be on Sunday, while the Megalotto 6/45 will be drawn again next Monday.

TAGS: 6/58 Ultra Lotto, PCSO lotto draw
