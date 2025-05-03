No winners of P49.5-M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot
MANILA, Philippines — No winner took home the P49.5-million jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Friday night, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
The winning combination was 11-20-16-30-08-57.
Likewise, there were no winners of the P28.18-million jackpot of the Megalotto 6/45, where the winning numbers were 37-25-36-12-21-35 on Friday night.
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 was last won on April 6 by a lone bettor (P223.72 million), while the Megalotto 6/45 was last won also by a lone bettor on April 11 (P57.54 million).
The next draw for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 will be on Sunday, while the Megalotto 6/45 will be drawn again next Monday.
