Cebu City’s financial subsidy to SK on hold for now

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has already approved the release of financial subsidy to the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in city’s 80 barangays.

A total allocation of P120 million has been set aside for the purpose, computed at P1.5 million per barangay.

The subsidy will be spent on programs, projects and other activities for the youth.

However, its release will be on hold until after the May 12 elections since the allocation was not exempt from the coverage of the election ban.

Vote-buying

Meanwhile, Garcia has directed the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to arrest individuals who will engage in vote-buying.

He gave his instructions after Garcia claimed to have received several reports on vote-buying activities here.

The mayor said that a fair and genuine elections will not be achieved if other candidates would resort to vote-buying and other prohibit acts that may influence the outcome of the May 12 elections.

Garcia said that the police should apprehend those who commit the election offense in order to also give the public an opportunity to choose the candidate that they think that would better serve them.

“Pakgangon gyud na siya kay that’s a clear violation of the election laws. So, mao na nga ang akong instruction sa kapulisan nga si bisa’g kinsa, kung makakita sila’g akoa (nga supporter), hala sikopa, sikopa tanan. Wala man ta’y gipili ana,” Garcia said.

(They should be stopped because that is a clear violation of election laws. So, my instruction to the police is for them to apprehend those who will engage in vote-buying, even if these are my supporters. We will not exempt anyone.)

