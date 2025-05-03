Cebu FC eyes redemption, glory in qualifier final vs Manila Digger

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a season marked by adversity, transition, and resilience, the Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants stand just one match away from securing their place in Southeast Asia’s premier club competition.

On Sunday, May 4, they will battle Manila Diggers FC in the decisive final of the Philippines Football League (PFL) “Golden Ticket” qualifiers for the AFF Shopee Cup. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Sky Football Pitch.

This clash offers more than just silverware — it grants a coveted berth as the Philippines’ lone representative in the prestigious AFF Shopee Cup.

For Cebu FC, it would mark a stunning return to form after a turbulent 2024-2025 campaign that saw them finish fourth, a sharp contrast to their impressive runner-up performance last season that earned them a spot in the AFC Champions League 2.

However, the Gentle Giants have rediscovered their roar. In the semifinal held last April 26, Cebu FC stunned reigning PFL champions Kaya FC–Iloilo with a dramatic 2-1 victory — a result that not only shocked Philippine football fans but also reignited belief within the Cebuano side.

On the same night, Manila Diggers FC edged One Taguig FC, also 2-1, to book their ticket to the final.

Sunday’s final will pit a battle-hardened Cebu FC against a Manila Diggers side that has been consistent all season, finishing second in the league standings.

Statistically, the capital-based club holds the upper hand, having won both head-to-head meetings with Cebu this season — including a 2-1 victory on February 22.

Yet Cebu FC has proven that form is not fate. Just as they overturned past defeats to eliminate Kaya FC, the Gentle Giants will look to channel that same grit and spirit to complete what could be the most remarkable comeback in club history.

