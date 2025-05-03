SUGBU’s Richard Turner nabs mixed senior classified masters title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based American bowler Richard Turner of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) showcased his championship form by capturing the Mixed Senior Classified Masters title in the 57th Manila Tenpin Bowlers Association (MTBA) Open Tenpin Bowling Championships held on May 1 at the Playdium Bowling Center in Quezon City.

Turner, one of SUGBU’s top Division A competitors in their weekly tournaments, delivered an impressive eight-game series, finishing with a total of 1,764 pinfalls.

Remarkably, he only relied on eight handicap points and averaged 221 pinfalls per game. His highest output came in Game 6, where he rolled a stellar 245.

Despite trailing in the standings from Games 1 to 6, Turner surged ahead in Game 7 and held on to his lead until the final frame to secure the championship.

Robert Plucena of the Philippine Senior Bowlers (PSB) settled for second place with 1,746 pinfalls. He registered the tournament’s highest individual game score of 277 in Game 3 but fell short of overtaking Turner.

Rounding out the top five were Nelia Santos of the Pasig Bowling Association (PBA) with 1,649 pinfalls for third place, followed by PSB-Knights’ Letty Pineda (1,633) in fourth and Wilma Catalan (1,622) in fifth place.

Turner’s teammate and SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza also made a strong showing, finishing seventh overall among the 40 participants with 1,602 pinfalls. Another SUGBU bowler, Luis Cajes, landed in 13th place with 1,540 pinfalls.

SUGBU continues to be well-represented in the ongoing tournament, with several bowlers still competing in the Mixed Classified and Mixed Senior Open categories.

