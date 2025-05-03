Johnro, Kinsman stay unbeaten in 8th AEBC Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Johnro Electrical-Industrial Engineer and Kinsman maintained their immaculate records after securing victories in contrasting fashions in the 8th Architects-Engineers Corporate Cup on Friday night, May 2, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown campus gymnasium.

Both teams are now tied at the top of the 12-team tournament with flawless 5-0 (win-loss) records.

In a thrilling back-and-forth battle, Johnro Electrical narrowly edged out Lite Panel-Mechanical Engineers B, 75-74, with four of their players finishing in double figures.

Ian Manalili led the charge for Johnro Electrical, contributing 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Victor Omega added 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Daniel Culanag, Reeko Cabizares, and Julio Nuera chipped in with 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Lite Panel’s Christian Cabrera had a stellar performance, finishing with a game-high 36 points and 10 rebounds. However, his efforts weren’t enough to secure the win as Lite Panel dropped to a 2-3 record.

KINSMAN VS ISLAND PREMIUM

Meanwhile, Kinsman took advantage of an undermanned Island Premium Paints-Industrial Engineers, cruising to a 78-66 victory. Dave Abella was the standout for Kinsman, scoring a game-high 23 points, along with eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Island Premium Paints, which fielded just seven players, saw John Paul Revales and Brennon Kent Gothong contribute 18 and 13 points, respectively, in a losing effort. The team remained winless at 0-5.

In the day’s final game, Phelps Dodge-Electrical Engineers B improved to a 3-2 record after defeating Mortabond-Civil Engineers 5, 71-60. Ramil Bual delivered a dominant 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Jhakom Algundo added 19 points. Jestony Anor and Joseph Canen combined for 22 points in the convincing win.

Karlo Miko Taboada and Aquim Borromeo each scored 13 points for Mortabond, but it wasn’t enough as they slipped to a 2-3 record.

