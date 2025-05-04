FACES OF CEBU: Drey Requiso, 23, recording artist

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a world where creation is just a click away, all it takes is a spark and a sound.

As Eraserheads once sang, “Gusto mo bang sumama?”—music continues to invite, connect, and inspire across generations.

Among the voices emerging in Cebu’s music scene is Adrian “Drey” Garcia Requiso, a 23-year-old singer and songwriter whose journey started in Cainta, Rizal before finding his home in Carmelo, Tuburan.

Raised in Cebu province after his grandfather brought him and his older sister from Manila, Drey carries the rhythm of his roots into his music.

Finding the first chord

At 16, Drey picked up a guitar—not to chase a dream, but to impress girls.

In an interview with CDN Digital, he openly admitted that his initial motivation was far from serious.

But over time, what began as a playful pursuit evolved into something more meaningful.

Strumming for fun became songwriting with purpose, and now, music is not just his passion but also a way to support his studies.

Drey’s presence in the music scene isn’t limited to going solo—he is also part of a band called Ang Tubod, which he co-founded with his close friend Gael Gerald Bontia.

Though guitar is his main instrument, his versatility allows him to dabble in keyboard and drums as well.

Inspiration and dream collab

Drey began releasing his music last year, starting with Ikaw, a Filipino song he wrote for his girlfriend. His latest track, Sa Matag Tikang, is a Bisaya song about letting go of past wounds and starting anew.

He draws inspiration from everyday life—his own experiences, stories from others, movies, and the world around him.

Drey also takes influence from OPM legends like Ben&Ben, Arthur Nery, Orange & Lemons, Silent Sanctuary, and December Avenue.

But his biggest inspiration?

“Eraserheads. Their music has truly helped shape me, making me improve and love music even more.”

If given the chance, collaborating with them would be a dream come true for him.

For Drey, music is more than just rhythm and lyrics—it is about connection.

“I want the people who listen to my songs to feel happy, find comfort, and discover inspiration in my work—just like how the bands that influenced me have done for me.”

He also believes in supporting fellow musicians, emphasizing that music is meant for all.

Challenges in the music industry

The music industry is a world of passion and creativity, but it doesn’t come without its hurdles—especially for independent artists striving to establish their names.

When asked about the challenges he faced, Drey shared: “The hardest part of being an independent artist is the lack of resources like financial support because, of course, you really need to invest if you want to make it big.”

But instead of seeing it as a setback, he treats it as motivation to keep pushing forward.

For now, Drey remains independent, awaiting his contract signing with Viva Records.

Hitting the next note

This May 2025, Drey is set to release a single under Viva Records—two songs, in fact. And he is far from done, as he continues to write more music.

As a recording artist navigating his way in an industry where social media has changed the game, he understands the importance of putting himself out there.

He puts it simply: “Don’t be afraid to share your music with everyone because it will allow you to gain fresh ideas, explore more, and enhance your talent. No matter how tough it gets, always keep moving forward.”

With his unwavering persistence and love for music, Drey continues to carve his path—one chord at a time. /clorenciana

