Gwen hits back at Ombudsman Martires’ order: ‘Noted. Salamat po’

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | May 04,2025 - 10:38 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Even if the Ombudsman has urged her not just once but twice to vacate the Capitol, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has no intentions in doing so.

On Saturday, May 3, Garcia reiterated that she has no plans of complying with the six-month suspension order the state’s anti-graft investigating body meted against her for allegedly violating the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Public Officials.

In fact, the governor’s response to the latest statement by Ombudsman Samuel Martires was this: “Noted. Salamat po.”

Garcia and her camp remain unconvinced about the suspension’s legal basis as well as its timing.

She also hit back at Martires for publicly calling her out over her defiance, adding that she does not owe anyone an apology over her decision to stay at the Capitol.

READ: Marcos won’t meddle in Gwen’s suspension, Palace says

Cebu governor won’t step down despite suspension

“There was another lengthy statement where the Ombudsman was demanding an apology from me and talking about a previous dismissal by the Office of the Ombudsman which is according to him that I did not respect,” said Garcia.

“Who owes who an apology? Who indeed owes who an apology? That’s a question,” she added.

Lawyer Rory Jon Sepulveda, a member of Garcia’s legal counsel, also raised suspicions over the suspension’s “unusual speediness.”

“As (the governor) had noted, we have noticed the inordinate interest of the person or official of the Ombudsman of this case three days after the filing without any intervention and he already signed the suspension order for the administrative case,” said Sepulveda.

The Ombudsman placed Garcia under preventive suspension to give way for an investigation related to the province’s decision of issuing special permits to desilt the Mananga River.

The complainants accused the governor of acting on personal interests for allowing the desilting and quarrying of one of Cebu’s major tributaries without securing the necessary environmental permits.

Garcia has since denied violating any laws, and explained that the desilting was needed to address the water crisis in Cebu during the onslaught of the El Niño in 2024. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP