2 killed, 4 injured as SUV crashes into NAIA Terminal 1

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | May 04,2025 - 12:46 PM

SUV NAIA terminal

A composite image shows the entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1’s departure area, where a sport utility vehicle crashed through barriers and hit several people, leaving two dead and four others injured, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. — Screengrab from Jan Paolo Ricardo Banday/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A sport utility vehicle rammed into several people at the departure entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday morning, leaving two dead and four injured.

Pasay Police Substation 8 told INQUIRER.net that the incident happened around 8:50 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine Red Cross said the fatalities were an adult male and a four-year-old girl.

It also said five ambulances — two from NHQ Tower and one each from the Port Area, Pasay, and Manila — were mobilized, and 18 volunteers were deployed on the scene.

A rescue vehicle with four responders was also deployed for potential extrication operations.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the driver involved is now in the custody of the Philippine National Police.

“The area has since been secured, and access is now limited to authorized personnel from New NAIA Infra Corp., the Philippine National Police, and MIAA Security, who are currently conducting a full investigation,” it also said.

“At this time, we are awaiting official confirmation on the cause of the incident and reports of injuries. We are closely coordinating with all concerned agencies to gather accurate information,” it added.

