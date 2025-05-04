2 Filipino green card holders released from ICE detention

LOS ANGELES – Two Filipino green card holders in ICE custody were released earlier this week following the order of an immigration judge at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

In a press release, Tanggol Migrante Network said Michelle, a mother of three, was released Wednesday amid a cheering crowd of 100 community members at the detention facility.

The other detainee, whom Tanggol Migrante also assisted, was a Filipino Japanese green card holder from Alaska, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Karen Roxas, vice president of the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns, which is part of the Tanggol Migrante network, told Philippine Post that during Wednesday’s hearing, Santos was allowed to speak. It was also learned that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Tanggol Migrante marked April 30 as a nationwide day of action for Filipinos languishing in ICE detention, who continue to suffer because of the alleged lack of support from the Philippine government.

ICE detention

Network members said they have conducted visits to ICE detention centers in different parts of the country, where many Filipino migrants remain in detention.

Michelle said she was arrested upon arrival at the San Francisco International Airport last February and recounted the inhumane treatment that she experienced as her limbs were bound with handcuffs “attached to (her) waist and to (her) feet.”

According to the press release, Michelle and others held at the detention center were fed like “animal(s) in captivity,” including being served undercooked chicken. She was also denied medication for pain that she suffered due to a tumor in the back of her head.

Michelle had penned an open letter earlier this week narrating how detention officers dealt with her health issues. “I already went to the clinic that they have here twice but was never given any medication by the nurse staff here,” she said, adding that she was told to wait for the “sick call” and head back inside and drink some water.

Her experiences during her arrest at the airport and while in detention had caused her trauma and stress, said Michelle, who constantly worried about her kids as she has been their only source of financial support.

She said life in detention was “really tough” and the conditions at the facility were “horrible.”

Attacks on migrants

Lewelyn Dixon, a Filipino green card holder for decades, who made headlines earlier this year for her arrest at the Seattle Tacoma International Airport and detention at the Northwest Detention Center, had introduced Reyes to Tanggol Migrante.

Both Dixon and Reyes are Filipino migrant workers leading the fight against attacks on all migrants under the Trump administration and have linked arms with other Filipinos in detention, like Ligaya Jensen and Alma Bowman, Tanggol Migrante said.

The day of action also marked the 100th day of Trump’s presidency and International Workers Day. Tanggol Migrante network members flocked to the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., and consulates across the US to hold a protest rally and demand support for Philippine nationals in ICE detention.

Tanggol Migrante said consular officials left advocates waiting in lobbies for hours, even leaving the premises to evade facing them.

When reached for comment, the Philippine Consulate General in New York said they have always maintained an open line of communication with Filipino community leaders “who are willing to engage in genuine and meaningful dialogue.”

Tanggol Migrante has vowed to continue their fight to defend fellow Filipinos, saying Michelle’s release serves as an inspiration to achieve more victories for those facing exploitation and abuse, and freedom for all Filipino migrants in detention.

