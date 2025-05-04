Esneth Domingo falls short in gritty rematch with Jukiya Iimura

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jukiya Iimura finally got his redemption in a hard-fought rematch held at Tokyo’s iconic Korakuen Hall against his tormentor, Esneth Domingo, on Saturday night, May 3.

Iimura avenged the lone blemish on his record with a unanimous decision win over Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing. The Japanese fighter defended his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight title, improving to 9-1 (2 KOs), while Domingo dropped to 21-3 with 13 knockouts.

The judges saw the closely contested bout in Iimura’s favor, with scores of 117-111 from Japanese judges Katsuhiko Nakamura and Koji Tanaka, while Filipino judge Jerrold Tomeldan had it a tighter 115-113.

This marked a complete reversal of their first encounter in 2022, when Domingo stunned Iimura with a sixth-round knockout at the very same venue. This time, however, the Japanese fighter came in more measured and methodical — fully prepared for Domingo’s aggressive style.

From the opening bell, Domingo tried to dictate the pace, pressing forward with crisp combinations. Iimura, however, remained calm under pressure, using his jab to control the distance and landing timely counters.

As the rounds wore on, the intensity picked up. Both fighters exchanged heavy blows to the body in close quarters. Domingo repeatedly forced the action, but Iimura’s footwork and reach helped him stay elusive.

There were flashes of Domingo’s power — particularly in the middle rounds — as he backed Iimura into the ropes and unleashed flurries. But his high output took its toll. By the later rounds, his pace slowed, opening the door for Iimura to take control.

Iimura began circling and firing pinpoint jabs and straight punches while deftly slipping Domingo’s counters. The Filipino tried to cut off the ring and trap Iimura in the corners, but the Japanese fighter’s movement proved too slick.

In the championship rounds, both boxers went all out. Domingo dug deep, throwing haymakers in search of a finish, but Iimura landed the cleaner, more accurate shots — sealing the deal on the judges’ scorecards.

