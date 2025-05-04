SUV driver in NAIA – 1 tragedy to undergo drug test, says DOTr

MANILA, Philippines — The driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that rammed the west departure curbside area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 will be subjected to a drug test, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Sunday.

The agency also appealed to netizens to stop sharing photos or videos of the victims out of respect.

“Initial review of the CCTV footage showed the driver of the SUV dropping off a passenger which indicates that there was no premeditated plan to inflict harm on the NAIA passengers but the investigation is still ongoing,” the DOTr said.

“The DOTr, together with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and law enforcement agencies, is conducting a full and impartial investigation including reviewing all CCTV footage, and subjecting the driver to a drug test,” it added.

The incident killed a 29-year-old man and a four-year-old girl.

In a separate statement, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said the driver’s license of the motorist has been preventively suspended for 90 days.

The LTO has also issued a show cause order (SCO) against the registered owner and the driver.

Meanwhile, the New NAIA Infra Corp. said its president, Ramon S. Ang, has committed to personally shoulder the medical expenses of those injured and provide financial assistance to the families of the two fatalities.

