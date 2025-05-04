Alqueza claims podium finish against ex-nationals at MTBA Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) president Edgar Alqueza turned back the clock with a vintage performance, clinching a podium finish in the Mixed Open Senior Masters division of the 57th Manila Tenpin Bowlers Association (MTBA) Open Tenpin Bowling Championships on Saturday, May 3, at the Playdium Bowling Center in Quezon City.

Alqueza finished third overall out of 30 bowlers representing various clubs across the country. He tallied a total of 1,810 pinfalls in the grueling eight-game series, outperforming several decorated former national team members.

His best showing came in the third game, where he knocked down 245 pinfalls. He averaged an impressive 226 pinfalls across all games, relying on just 17 handicap points.

Veteran national team standout Biboy Rivera claimed the championship with a total of 1,869 pinfalls, while multi-titled bowler Ferdie Co secured second place with 1,828 pinfalls.

Alqueza’s podium finish was especially remarkable given his underdog status. He outperformed notable bowlers such as former World Cup campaigner Benshir Layoso (1,796), who finished fourth; Sammy Sy (1,770) fifth; Asian Cup medalist Raoul Miranda (1,754) in sixth; Jeff Carabeo (1,684) in 11th; Benny Dytoc (1,683) in 13th; and Vener Reasonda (1,549) in 23rd.

Two of Alqueza’s SUGBU teammates also competed in the event. Richard Turner, who recently won the Mixed Senior Classified Masters title, finished 14th with 1,666 pinfalls, while Luis Cajes placed 17th with 1,635 pinfalls.

