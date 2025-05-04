‘Filipina5’ flies to China for AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recently launched Filipina5, the Philippine women’s national futsal team, has departed for Hohhot, China, to compete in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup Finals, which runs from May 6 to 18.

The Philippines is grouped in Group B alongside powerhouse teams Iran, China, Vietnam, and Hong Kong, all ranked higher than the Filipina5 in the continental futsal scene.

Ahead of the tournament, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) released the official 14-player lineup and formally introduced the team’s moniker, Filipina5, a name symbolizing national pride and unity, according to the federation.

Leading the squad is Isabella Flanigan, who emerged as the top scorer during the inaugural 2024 ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship held in Manila.

She will be joined by Rocelle Maria Mendaño, Dionesa Tolentin, Alisha Del Campo, Regine Rebosura, Samantha Jane Hughes, Judy Lyn Connolly, Cathrine Graversen, Kayla Maureen Santiago, Vrendelle Nuera, Hazel Lustan, Charisa Marie Lemoran, Isabella Bandoja, and Lanie Ortillo.

At the helm is head coach Rafa Merino Rodriguez, who expressed strong confidence in his team, describing them as “talented,” “competitive,” and “dedicated.”

Meanwhile, PFF President John Gutierrez reaffirmed the federation’s full support for the squad, emphasizing the significance of the Asian Cup campaign as part of their preparation for the inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, which the Philippines will host later this year to be held in Manila and in Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

