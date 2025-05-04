cdn mobile

Cesafi teams to clash in Mayor Aljun Diamante Cup

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 04,2025 - 07:12 PM

One of the highlights from the Cesafi Season 24 men’s basketball finals between the University of the Visayas and the University of Cebu. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The quiet town of Tuburan, located in western Cebu, will become the epicenter of top-notch college basketball as it hosts the “Siglakas 2025 1st Mayor Aljun Diamante Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament” on May 24.

This highly anticipated event promises more than just a typical collegiate competition.

It will feature thrilling basketball action, showcasing the talent of teams from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

Sanctioned by Cesafi, the tournament will bring together fierce rivals, including the grand-slam champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters—the finalists of Cesafi Season 24.

The final details of the event were confirmed during a meeting on May 2, led by Cesafi Deputy Commissioner Danny Duran, alongside coaches from the participating teams.

Joining UV and UC are Cesafi Season 24 semifinalists, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, as well as the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

This tournament will serve as one of the off-season events for Cesafi, complementing the vibrant Siglakas 2025 fiesta celebrations in Tuburan. The event is organized by Tuburan Sports Commissioner Wilfredo Diamante and Deputy Commissioner Julius Bragat.

