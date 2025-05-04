Donnie Nietes returns to Japan for May 20 bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxing legend Donnie “Ahas” Nietes is set to return to the ring on May 20, this time taking on a younger Japanese foe in a six-round non-title bout at the historic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Nietes, the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion, earned this opportunity after an impressive comeback performance last April 10 in Manila, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Miller Alapormina on an Elorde Boxing Promotions card.

The victory caught the attention of Treasure Boxing Promotion’s chief, Masayuki Ito, who later included Nietes in his upcoming fight card in Tokyo.

This will mark Nietes’ first fight in Japan since 2022, when he attempted to recapture the WBO world super flyweight title from Kazuto Ioka — a belt he originally won against the same opponent in 2018 in Macao, China, when he was still with the ALA Boxing Gym.

However, the rematch ended in a lopsided loss for Nietes, prompting him to take an extended hiatus from the sport.

RENEWED DETERMINATION

Now 42 years old, Nietes returns to Japan with renewed determination and veteran poise.

On paper, he brings a clear edge in experience and accomplishments, boasting a record of 44 wins (23 by knockout), two losses, and six draws.

Standing in his way is 27-year-old Jun Ikegawa, a rising contender in Japan’s competitive boxing circuit. Ikegawa carries a record of 7 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws with two knockouts. This will be his second time facing a Filipino opponent; he previously eked out a split decision win over Carlo Demecillo in Manila in 2023.

Ikegawa’s most recent outing was a unanimous decision loss to fellow Japanese boxer Toshiya Ishii—also held at Korakuen Hall, the same venue for his upcoming clash with Nietes.

Nietes will be the lone Filipino featured on the seven-bout fight card promoted by Ito who became known by Filipino boxing fans for promoting Johnriel Casimero.

