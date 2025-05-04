Trump AI ‘pope joke’ insensitive, not funny – CBCP

MANILA – Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David has criticized US President Donald Trump for posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope, calling it offensive and insensitive in light of Pope Francis’ recent death.

“The following Al-generated photo was posted by the US President himself, a few days after he attended the funeral of Pope Francis and while the Catholic world is still mourning,” David said in a statement Saturday.

“With all due respect to his office and to the American people, we’d like him to know — it’s not funny.”

The photo, shared by Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, shows him seated in a papal throne wearing white vestments and a miter, with one finger raised, mimicking the traditional posture of the pope.

David, who is also the bishop of Calookan, condemned the post as disrespectful to the memory of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 after serving 12 years as leader of the Catholic Church.

The papal funeral took place last week in Vatican City, attended by world leaders, including Trump.

The College of Cardinals is set to convene on May 7 for the conclave that will elect Pope Francis’ successor.

