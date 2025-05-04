Araneta spars with Fajardo, Tagacanao ahead of world title clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With over a month remaining before the biggest fight of his career, top-ranked Cebuano contender Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for his world title shot against Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri.

Araneta and Simsri are slated to clash for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title on June 19 at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

To gear up for the bout, Araneta has been engaging in intense sparring sessions with elite-level opponents. Among his primary sparring partners is Miel Fajardo (11-3-2, 10 KOs), a hard-hitting knockout artist who previously fought Simsri in 2024 for the OPBF light flyweight title in Osaka, Japan, a bout Fajardo lost via unanimous decision.

The sparring sessions are being held at Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City, where Araneta continues to sharpen his tools before flying to Japan to complete his training camp.

Joining Fajardo in Araneta’s camp is another top-tier unbeaten Cebuano fighter, Reymart “The Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao (10-0, 8KOs) of Villamor Boxing Gym.

Known for his tactical style and punching power, Tagacanao is currently ranked No. 15 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight division, making him a valuable addition to Araneta’s training camp.

Simsri, 24, enters the title bout as the No. 2 contender in the IBF rankings, while Araneta holds the top spot. The match was formally announced by renowned Japanese promoter Hideyuki Ohashi, who will co-promote the event alongside a WBO world welterweight title showdown between Jin Sasaki and Brian Norman Jr.

On paper, Simsri appears to have the edge in experience, boasting an impressive 38-1 record with 34 knockouts.

Araneta, however, is not far behind with a 25-2 record and 20 knockouts, setting the stage for one of the most highly anticipated showdowns in the light flyweight division this year.

