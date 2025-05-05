Election 2025: First-time voter? This guide may help you

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In less than two weeks, the Filipino people will choose the leaders they want to lead and serve them.

In this regard, it is crucial that the Filipinos should exercise their right to suffrage which is enshrined under Article V of the 1987 Constitution. It is a fundamental right of every Filipino that enables them to participate in the democratic process.

However, there may be some, who are not familiar with the voting process, especially those who are first-time voters. Here are reminders from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) because these might help you.

1. Keep your acknowledgment receipts

During a voter’s education campaign in Cebu last month, Leo Lim, information division chief of the Comelec, advised that if you had just registered, it would be important to keep the acknowledgment receipts of your application for registration or the form you used to register at the Comelec office in your area.

The electoral board may ask you to present this along with your government-issued ID.

2. Find your precinct

In finding your precinct number, or the room where you specifically cast your vote, you may search it through the Comelec’s precinct finder online through this link: https://precinctfinder.comelec.gov.ph.

In case the website is down due to the high traffic of visitors, you may get your precinct number by going to the election office near you.

3. Voting hours

Take note that you should come early, especially when you have other plans later in the day. The regular voting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the persons with disability and their assistors, and pregnant voters, may vote earlier which will start from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for early voting.

4. On election day (here’s what to do)

Once you know your precinct number, go to the electoral board (EB) and state your name, precinct number, and sequence number.

Next, the EB will check if your name is in the Election Day Computerized Voters List (EDCVL) and your fingernail to ensure that you have no any indelible ink mark to avoid double voting.

If verified that you have no indelible ink mark, the EB will ask you to sign the EDCVL. Next, the EB will give you a clean ballot which is placed in the secrecy folder and will hand you a marker pen.

Once you get everything from the EB, proceed to the voting area and make sure to fully shade the name of the candidate you want to vote.

5. Do not overvote

The Comelec has warned not to overvote or voting beyond the required number for a specific position. Moreover, on the election day, Lim advised that the voters could bring a list of candidates’ names or a “kodigo” so they could vote faster.

Comelec-7 Director Francisco Pobe previously said in a news forum that it would be better to have an undervote than to overvote because once the machine detects that you overvoted, your votes will become invalid.

After voting, insert the ballot into the automated counting machine (ACM) and wait for the receipt to be printed and check the ballot image on the ACM’s screen to ensure that the ballot reflects your votes.

Next, review your receipt and drop it in the designated box and return the folder and marker pen.

Lastly, have your finger marked with an indelible ink and leave the polling place once done.

6. Know who to vote

On May 12, 2025, it is crucial that you know who to vote and how many politicians you should vote for.

For national seats, you have to vote a maximum of 12 senators and one (1) partylist.

For local seats, you should vote one (1) member for the house of representatives, (1) provincial governor, (1) provincial vice-governor, sangguniang panlalawigan, one (1) mayor, one (1) vice mayor, and sangguniang panglungsod or bayan.

According to Comelec, over 68 million Filipino voters will exercise their vote on May 12. From their votes, around 18,000 positions will be filled.

Source: Commission on Elections

