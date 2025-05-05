UN judge jailed for six years for modern slavery offences

London, United Kingdom – A UK court on Friday jailed a United Nations judge for six years and four months after she was found guilty of forcing a young woman to work as her maid.

The court was told Mugambe, who is also a High Court judge in Uganda, forced the victim to work as her maid and provide childcare for free, while preventing her from holding a steady job.

Judge David Foxton outlined Mugambe’s legal accomplishments in his sentence, adding that it was a “very sad case”.

Mugambe engaged in “illegal folly” to arrange for the young woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to come to the UK.

She was also convicted of trying to intimidate the woman to persuade her to drop the case.

The court was told in a written statement during the trial that the victim described living in “almost constant fear” as a result of Mugambe’s powerful standing in their home country.

READ: Supreme Court signs MOU with Australian Federal Circuit and Family Court

UK police arrest seven Iranians in terrorism probes