NBA: Pacers stun Cavs in Game 1 of East semis

LOS ANGELES, United States — The Indiana Pacers started hot and held on late to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-112 on Sunday, defeating the Eastern Conference top seeds on their home floor to open their NBA second-round playoff series.

Andrew Nembhard drilled five of Indiana’s 19 three-pointers on the way to a team-high 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points and handed out 13 assists for the Pacers, who had six players score in double figures.

“I thought we did a great job of starting the game the right way,” said Haliburton, who had delivered the game-winner in the 119-118 overtime triumph that clinched the Pacers’ first-round victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pascal Siakam scored 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter as Indiana took a 36-25 lead.

The Pacers overcame a 33-point performance from Cavs star Donovan Mitchell and 17 turnovers of their own that led to 22 Cleveland points.

Indiana led 64-58 at halftime and had pushed the lead to 12 before the Cavaliers clawed back.

NBA: Pacers pull away in 4th quarter

Cleveland took their first lead since the first quarter on Evan Mobley’s hook shot with 3:16 left in the third quarter, which put them up 85-84.

Mobley added 20 points and 10 rebounds, but the Cavaliers clearly missed All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who missed a third straight game with a sprained toe.

They couldn’t respond as Indiana put together a 15-4 scoring run to pull away again in the fourth quarter.

“We weathered the storm,” Haliburton said. “I mean, they’re the number one team in the conference. They’ve got an unbelievable crowd. So they got into it and were willing their way back into the game. We just had to find a way to grow the lead.

“We did it by getting stops, getting out running and just playing Pacers basketball.”

Later Sunday, the Houston Rockets hosted the Golden State Warriors in a do-or-die game seven in their first-round series.

The Rockets are trying to become just the 14th team to rally from 3-1 down to win an NBA playoff series.

The Warriors have the edge in experience. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have played in five game-sevens apiece while Jimmy Butler has played in four.

But the Rockets boast veteran playoff experience in Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks and plenty of youthful confidence from the likes of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jalen Green.

After back-to-back wins, 22-year-old Turkish center Sengun says there’s no reason the Rockets can’t win one more.

“I don’t think they’ve beaten us this series,” he said. “We beat ourselves, missing free throws and easy shots. When we’re locked in, we’re locked in. We have all the talent in the world. There’s no reason for us to lose this game.”

