Cebu province all set for May 12 polls – Comelec

By: Luel Galarpe - Philippine News Agency | May 05,2025 - 10:16 AM

CEBU CITY – Preparations are complete in Cebu province for the upcoming May 12 elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Sunday.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, Comelec-Cebu Province spokesperson Omar Sharif Dilangalen Mamalinta said they have met all deadlines and timelines set by the Comelec main office.

“So far, we’re doing great. We accomplished everything that was required of us,” Mamalinta said.

The Comelec will conduct final testing and sealing of vote-counting machines on May 7 in Cebu province, and on May 6 in Bohol province, which also falls under Central Visayas (Region 7).

Mamalinta highlighted upgrades to the automated counting machines to be used in the midterm elections.

He said the new machines feature a larger 14-inch screen, compared to the previous 7-inch version, and include screen side protectors for ballot secrecy.

“The screens also have side protectors so that others cannot see who the voter voted for. So, there’s privacy as to the feeding of the ballot by the voter,” he explained.

Other improvements to the machines include longer-lasting batteries, a built-in report cutter, faster ballot scanning (200 milliseconds), and auto-alignment of ballots.

Mamalinta added that Comelec is also implementing an early voting system from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, and pregnant voters.

Those assisting the vulnerable voters can also cast their votes with them, provided they are from the same polling precinct.

“Additionally, there is also what we call the Priority Polling Place (PPP), which is a makeshift tent or a classroom located near the entrance of voting centers,” Mamalinta said.

Mamalinta also disclosed the arrival of foreign election observers.

The European Union Election Observation Mission Philippines 2025, led by Amael Vier and Marketa Nervindova, recently visited the Comelec Cebu Provincial Office, along with their local counterpart Karen Engracia, for a coordination meeting. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP