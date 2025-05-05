Super Lotto jackpot prize of P15.84M: No winner on May 4 draw — PCSO
MANILA, Philippines — The P15.84 million jackpot prize for the Super Lotto 6/49 draw on Sunday was not won by any bettor. That is according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
The winning combination for 6/49, based on the PCSO’s evening draw, was 33-43-6-16-29-48.
The jackpot prize was pegged at P15,840,000.
No bettor also won the Ultra Lotto 6/58, which had a total jackpot prize of P49,500,000.
Draw results showed that the winning combination for this category was 22-40-13-58-23-25.
