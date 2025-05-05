DOTr chief: PUV drivers now required to do drug testing every 90 days

MANILA, Philippines — A department order requiring drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) to undergo mandatory drug testing every 90 days would be signed by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon.

Dizon said this in a press briefing on Monday.

He said, during the briefing at DOTr’s San Juan City office, that he came up with the directive after hearing news that the Solid North bus driver involved in the fatal Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx) did not want to be subjected to drug testing.

According to reports, 10 individuals died while over 30 were injured after a Solid North passenger bus rammed into a van and a sports utility vehicle (SUV), which were queuing at the Tarlac Exit of SCTEx’s northbound toll plaza.

“The system is broken, we have to admit that. We have to fix it…I will make specific announcements today for the government to begin fixing the broken system. I will sign a memorandum requiring mandatory drug testing for all PUV drivers,” he said.

“DOTr will be working with PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) to implement mandatory drug testing. I was absolutely furious when I heard on the news that the driver from Solid North refused to take a drug test… He has no choice. You killed someone, and now you’re refusing a drug test?” he asked.

Dizon also said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) would reduce the number of hours a PUV driver can drive continuously without breaks, from six to four hours.

For routes that will require over four hours, Dizon said that bus companies are now required to provide a backup driver, and not merely a conductor.

Regular roadworthiness of PUVs will also be conducted.

“I am asking the LTO (Land Transportation Office), together with the LTFRB, to really make roadworthiness checks, what do I mean by that? The roadworthiness checks here aren’t real—let’s be honest, we all know that. Buses and jeeps aren’t being properly inspected, which is why so many of them end up with failing brakes,” he added.

On Sunday, another road accident occurred at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 when a Ford Everest rammed into passengers queuing outside. A five-year-old girl and another individual died after the accident.

Last April 23, three individuals were killed while 10 others were hurt after a crash involving six vehicles happened along Fortune Avenue in Marikina City.

According to reports, a trailer truck lost control while traversing Fortune Avenue’s inclined slope, hitting a compact car, a sedan, a sport utility vehicle, and two passenger jeepneys.

Just before Holy Week, two individuals died after a jeepney went wayward along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City. At least 16 others were injured.

