GAMBALAY 2025: Bold visions, redefining structures for the future

This year, Cebu Institute of Technology–University celebrates another chapter of GAMBALAY, its annual architectural exhibit showcasing creativity and innovation. A new generation of architecture students presents ideas that harmonize spaces with environmental needs, offering the public a glimpse into the future of architecture.

It is a form of innovation that deserves space. GAMBALAY has opened doors, windows, and even skylines to the public, allowing them to see the future of our environment, through the eyes of our young designers. Engr. Bernard Nicolas E. Villamor

President, Cebu Institute of Technology–University

The event featured projects aimed at addressing real-world challenges through designs that promote efficiency and sustainability.

Ground-breaking innovations

The GAMBALAY 2025 exhibit celebrated the creativity of students through various mediums, including watercolors, pen and ink, and architectural plates. Among the most remarkable were the theses of graduating students, offering fresh approaches to address existing challenges.

One remarkable thesis was Hope: Holistic Optimization for Patient Elevation designed by Daniel Angelo O. Enriquez, which proposed transforming Minglanilla District Hospital into a Level II hospital with integrated trauma care. This project focused on enhancing healthcare access and improving emergency response in the region.

Another outstanding project, Puerto Karikaw by Roque Joshua Dane M. Ruiz, Mary Luz Philien R. Alfar and Althea B. Veloso envisioned a sustainable international container terminal in San Ramon, integrating a circular economy model. Ma. KazKazandra L. Albina and Paula Trisha E. Valle brought creativity and sustainability to the spotlight with their project, which explored the use of the disposed coconut lumber as biocomposite glass alternatives.

Their work demonstrates commitment to eco-friendly innovation by transforming waste into practical and impactful architectural materials. These projects reflect the bold thinking and practical solutions of Cebu Institue of Technology–University’s architecture students, showcasing their role in reimagining a better future.

A message to future architects

GAMBALAY 2025 is more than just an exhibit of creative innovations for the people, it is also an inspiration for the future generations traversing in this field. This exhibit offers a new perspective–new ideas and techniques that aspiring artisans can incorporate in their future designs.

Graduating students Mar Angelico K. Frejoles and Rose Michaela A. De la Peña who stood out with their thesis, Project Ready: A Disaster Museum Proposal for Enhancing Disaster Preparedness Through Experiential Architecture in Mandaue City, shared insights and advice for those pursuing architecture.

Ms. De la Peña emphasized the importance of passion in designing: “When you have the passion to design, you have the drive to continue”, she stated. She also encouraged aspiring architects to create designs that go beyond visuals and technicalities: “…you have to consider also the emotional impact ana inyo design sa mga people. Kay mao baya na sila ang mo occupy–mo use sa space.” “The way you design shapes the experience that they will have in the future,” she expressed firmly. Mr. Frejoles added: “… it’s important [that] we connect with the SDGs.”, highlighting the idea of sustainable progress in creating designs.

Through exhibits like GAMBALAY 2025 and Cebu Institute of Technology-University future architects are reminded of their ability to bring positive change to the world. Each showcased project highlights the importance of creating spaces that are functional, meaningful, and sustainable. As Cebu City evolves, the dreams of these young architects inspire us to imagine–what kind of future do we wish to build together?

For aspiring architects who want to make a meaningful impact, Cebu Institute of Technology-University is where the journey begins. Enrolment for the BS Architecture program is now open. Start the process by tapping this link: https://cituweb.pinnacle.com.ph/aims/applicants/.