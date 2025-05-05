Cebuana MLBB team, former Dota 2 gold medallist join SIBOL for IESF 2025

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU – The all-Cebuana Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team of Smart Omega Empress and former Dota 2 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medallist Bryle Jacob Alvizo joined the SIBOL 2025 roster for the upcoming International Esports Federation (IESF) World Esports Championship 2025.

Smart Omega Empress’s all-Cebuana MLBB roster is made up of Rica Fatima Amores, Sheen Perez, Gwyneth Diagon, Kaye Maerylle Alpuerto, and Mery Christine Vivero. Additionally, Niña Nicole Segismar from VREN Esports will be the team’s substitute player, with Salman Macarambon acting as their coach.

The Cebuana-five of Smart Omega Empress has been quietly dominating not just the local women’s MLBB team but also internationally. Last year alone, they won the MLBB Women’s Invitational during the first-ever Esports World Cup, with Perez taking home the MVP honors.

Meanwhile, Alvizo will be joined by his Execration teammates — Joel Pagkatotohanan, Charles Lewis Delos Santos, Jinn Marrey Lamatao, Mark Jubert Redira, and Justine Ryan Grimaldo — and coach Wei Lee Yip for SIBOL’s 2025 Dota 2 roster.

This marks Alvizo’s return to represent the Philippines in an international tournament, once again suited up in a SIBOL jersey.

Previously, he dominated in the debut of esports at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games alongside fellow Cebuano Dota pros Mc Nicholson Villanueva and Jun Kanehara. The trio of Alvizo, Villanueva, and Kanehara also studied in the same university in Cebu.

Besides the rosters for the women’s MLBB and Dota 2 teams, SIBOL also announced the final roster for the men’s MLBB squad.

The MLBB dream team is made up of 2023 IESF World Championship gold medallists Marco “Super Marco” Requitiano, Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo, and Kyle “KyleTzy” Sayson.

Bolstering the squad are M4 World Champion Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya — who was previously banned up until February of this year by SIBOL due to previously declining an invite — and M6 World Champion and MVP Duane “Kelra” Pillas.

Unlike last year, when it was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the IESF World Esports Championships 2025 will be taking place all around the globe, with venues yet to be announced. The IESF World Esports Championship will feature five games: Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG Mobile, MLBB, and eFootball.

