NAIA terminal 1 accident: Help vowed to OFW whose kid died in car crash

MANILA, Philippines — The Europe-bound Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), whose 5-year-old daughter was killed when a sports utility vehicle rammed into several people at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) on May 4 has been assured by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) of its commitment to assist him.

It mourns and grieves with the OFW and is praying for the fast recovery of his wife, who is in the hospital and remains in critical condition following the crash, said the DMW in a statement on Monday.

Aside from his wife, the OFW’s mother was also injured in the incident but is currently out of harm’s way.

“The DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, as directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and in coordination with the Department of Transportation and the New Naia Infra Corporation, have commenced providing the necessary assistance and support to the bereaved OFW, his injured wife and mother,” said DMW.

“The Department also stands ready to assist the OFW in terms of explaining his absence from work to his current overseas employer,” it added.

The OFW was at the airport with his family for his scheduled trip last Sunday.

The agency also said it joins the bereaved OFW and his family in their strong plea to have the perpetrator of this tragedy brought to justice.

The SUV rammed into several people at the departure entrance of Naia Terminal 1 on Sunday morning, leaving two dead and four injured.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine Red Cross said the fatalities were an adult male and a four-year-old girl.

