Marcos endorses One Cebu, Alyansa senatorial slate in Dumanjug rally

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 05,2025 - 02:44 PM

DUMANJUG, Cebu — A week before the 2025 national and local elections, the One Cebu Party led by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has once again pledged its support for the senatorial candidates under the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally attended the One Cebu campaign rally in Dumanjug, where he was joined by Alyansa senatorial candidate and former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, as well as Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla, who represented her husband, Senator Bong Revilla.

In her speech, Garcia also announced her support for senatorial candidate Erwin Tulfo, adding him to the growing roster of candidates backed by One Cebu.

Tulfo is the brother of Senator Raffy Tulfo, who recently called for an investigation into issues surrounding the Cebu North Bus Terminal.

“In deference to the President, and because I believe this senatorial candidate is ready to defend Cebu, let us also support Erwin Tulfo,” Garcia said, adding that siblings may also have differences in beliefs and opinions in reality.

So far, One Cebu supports the candidacies of Revilla, Abalos, Tulfo, former senators Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, and Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, as well as incumbent senators Pia Cayetano, Francis Tolentino, Lito Lapid, and Makati City Mayor Abby Binay.

The same names were echoed by both Marcos and Garcia in their respective speeches.

Marcos emphasized that the senatorial candidates in his lineup are experienced public servants.

“Alam na po nila ang pamahalaan sa national at the national level, kahit sa local level,” Marcos said, referring to the candidates’ previous service in both national and local government.

(They already understand governance at the national level, and even at the local level.)

However, it was observed that the President did not mention Congresswoman Camille Villar, who is also running under his senatorial slate.

READ: President Marcos visits Cebu, meets with Gwen, 2 other governors

Marcos won’t intervene with Cebu governor’s case – Palace

The omission comes just days after Marcos ordered an investigation into PrimeWater, a utility company owned by the Villar family, following mounting consumer complaints.

Meanwhile, aside from One Cebu’s endorsement of the Alyansa slate, Marcos also expressed his support for One Cebu’s local candidates in the upcoming elections.

The President raised the hands of the One Cebu candidates as a symbol of his official endorsement. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP