Chowking’s Halo-Halo Land cools down SM Seaside City Cebu

It’s officially Halo-Halo season, and Chowking made sure Cebu felt it!

On May 3, 2025, the Seaview Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu transformed into a tropical oasis with Halo-Halo Land, bringing a flavor-packed celebration of everything we love about summer in the Philippines.

A Taste of Summer: Halo-Halo Supreme & Fried Siopao

The star of the show? Chowking’s Halo-Halo Supreme. This beloved Filipino dessert is loaded with shaved ice, creamy ube, sago, sweetened fruits, leche flan, and ube ice cream. One bite and you are promised a summer state of mind. To make summer even sweeter, Chowking dropped an irresistible treat: Buy 2, Get 1 Free on their Small Halo-Halo Supreme!

And if you thought it couldn’t get any better, they also launched the all-new Fried Siopao—crispy on the outside, savory and meaty on the inside. Talk about sarap overload.

KimPau Turns Up The Kilig

Adding even more heat (and a whole lot of kilig) to the event were Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino! Kim took the stage with “Gusto Ko Lamang Sa Buhay” by Itchyworms, while Paulo followed with “Princesa” by 6cyclemind, and a flirty shoutout to the Chinita Princess that made the crowd go wild.

They closed the show with a duet of “Habang Buhay” by Zack Tabudlo, making fans swoon. It was kilig served extra cold—just like Halo-Halo!

Exciting Games & Prizes

Aside from the kilig performances, the crowd got in on the action too. Chowking brought the fun with exciting games like “Scoop the Sangkap,” “Sarap Catch,” and “Sarap Sangkap Showdown,” where lucky fans had the chance to show off their skills and win cool prizes.

Winners didn’t just walk away with bragging rights, but also took home a Chowlectible Dumpling Bag, complete with sarap-summer approved Halo-Halo charms!

Your Perfect Summer Continues!

Missed the celebration? Don’t worry, Halo-Halo Land is not over yet! Join the next summer stop at SM Mall of Asia on May 17-18, and expect more halo-halo, more fun, and more unforgettable summer moments.

For more information on upcoming events and promotions, visit Chowking's official Facebook page at Chowking PH or follow them on Instagram at @chowkingph.