1Pacman’s Milka Romero vows inclusive programs for Oponganons

CEBU CITY, Philippines – 1Pacman Partylist 1st nominee Mikaela “Milka” Romero has made a commitment to focus on sports development and helping the youth of Lapu-Lapu City if she wins a seat in House of Representatives.

Romero she will aim for inclusivity in implementation of sports clinics and competitions for the Oponganons.

“Kaya last year marami na kaming nagawang mga clinics, mga volleyball competitions, na nai-inclusive. Lahat kasama po ang LGBTQ, ang mga kababaihan, at of course, ang kabataan din natin,” Romero said.

(Since last year, we have been implementing clinics, volleyball competitions that are inclusive. Everyone is included, the LGBTQ, women and of course, the youth.)

Romero was in Lapu-Lapu City Sunday night, May 4, to attended the People’s Rally of the Team Deretso, led by former Lapu-Lapu City Mayor and mayoral candidate Paz Radaza, in Sitio Mahayahay in Brgy. Bankal.

In a separate interview, Radaza said that her group is doing well as they continue to campaign.

So far, they only experienced minors problems like the removal and tearing of their tarpaulins and other campaign materials.

Radaza said that the gathering in Sitio Mahayahay was already their group’s grand rally. However, they will continue their barangay visits until May 10, which is the last day of the campaign period.

