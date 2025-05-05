Bong Go keeps lead in survey, one week before the May 12 polls
MANILA, Philippines — Reelectionist Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has maintained his top spot in the Pulse Asia pre-election survey, with just a week before the national and local polls.
In a survey conducted from April 20 to 24 among 2,400 adults, Go garnered a 62.2 percent rating, which is slightly higher than his 61.9 percent rating in the March survey.
Go’s rating was almost 20 percent higher than ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo, who earned 42.4 percent—a drop from his 51.1 percent in the recent survey.
Other probable winners in the May 2025 polls are as follows:
- former Senate President Vicente Sotto III (41.1 percent, second to fourth places)
- Sen. Ronald dela Rosa (40.0 percent, second to fourth places)
- Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. (35.6 percent; fifth to eighth places)
- former Sen. Panfilo Lacson (33.8 percent; fifth to ninth places)
- Ben Tulfo (33.5 percent; fifth to 10th places)
- Sen. Lito Lapid (32.2 percent; sixth to 11th places)
- Makati City Mayor Abby Binay (30.2 percent, sixth to 13th places)
- Sen. Pia Cayetano (29.9 percent; seventh to 13th places)
- Willie Revillame (28.6 percent; eighth to 14th places)
- Las Piñas City Representative Camille Villar (28.3 percent; ninth to 14th places)
- former Sen. Manny Pacquiao (28.3 percent; ninth to 14th places)
- former Sen. Bam Aquino (25.4 percent; 11th to 18th places)
