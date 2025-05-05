cdn mobile

Cebu FC crowned PFL Finals Series champs, books spot in AFF Shopee Cup

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 05,2025 - 06:23 PM

Cebu FC

Cebu FC players hoist the PFL Finals Series trophy. | Photo from Cebu FC’s official Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Redemption was sweet for Cebu FC as they clinched the 2025 Philippines Football League (PFL) Finals Series crown and secured the prestigious “Golden Ticket” to the AFF Shopee Cup, following a dramatic 1-0 victory over rivals Manila Diggers FC on Sunday night, May 4, at SkyPitch, Manila.

After enduring back-to-back defeats to the emerging powerhouse from the capital earlier this season, Cebu FC finally exacted revenge—when it mattered most.

Dutch winger Guytho Mijland delivered the decisive moment in the 15th minute, capitalizing on a wayward pass just outside Manila’s defensive third.

With swift anticipation, he intercepted the ball and unleashed a stunning long-range strike that soared into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Michael Asong grasping at air.

The goal stood as a defining highlight of the final and a personal triumph for Mijland, as Cebu broke their streak of defeats to Manila, including a 2-1 setback in February in the PFL.

But it wasn’t just the goal that sealed Cebu’s triumph—it was their rock-solid defense. Ilonggo defender Jaime Rosquillo was named Man of the Match for his commanding presence at the back, repeatedly snuffing out Manila’s attacking threats. He was ably supported by Turkish center-back Coktug Demiroglu, whose composure and timely clearances helped Cebu preserve their slim lead.

Cebu’s path to glory was far from straightforward. Entering the PFL Finals Series as the fourth seed after a tumultuous regular season marked by key roster shake-ups and a change in coaching leadership, few had tipped them to lift silverware.

However, under the guidance of new head coach Glenn Ramos, a Cebuano native, the team defied expectations.

Just a week earlier, Cebu stunned defending champions Kaya FC–Iloilo in a gripping 2-1 semifinal upset to book their place in the final.

With the victory, Cebu FC not only celebrates its first PFL Finals Series title, but also secures a berth in the AFF Shopee Cup—set to showcase Southeast Asia’s best clubs.

