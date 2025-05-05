Steve Bahani named SUGBU ‘Bowler of the Month’ for April

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Businessman and veteran kegler Steve Williamson Ong Bahani made a triumphant return to the bowling lanes this year, capping his comeback with a victory in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” tournament held on Sunday, May 4, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bahani, who enjoyed a successful bowling career in the 2000s, has been turning heads since his return to competitive play. Earlier this year, he made waves by winning one of SUGBU’s bowling shootout tournaments — a victory that proved to be more than just a one-off performance.

He validated his resurgence by clinching the April “Bowler of the Month” title, securing a coveted spot in SUGBU’s prestigious “Bowler of the Year” tournament set for December.

In the stepladder round, Bahani — one of two Division C qualifiers — tallied 207 pinfalls to punch his ticket to the finals alongside Division B qualifier Celis Viloria, who topped the round with 215 pinfalls.

They outplayed former national team standout Jomar Jumapao, who had initially led the six-bowler stepladder field but struggled to maintain momentum during match play, finishing with 174 pinfalls. Meanwhile, Division A bowler Richard Turner — fresh off a title win at the MTBA Open Tenpin Bowling Championships in Manila on May 2 — scored 193, while Division C qualifier Romy Mauro posted 179 pinfalls.

In the championship match, Bahani delivered a scratch score of 180 pinfalls, outperforming Viloria’s 167. Even without fully relying on his 30-pin handicap, Bahani’s total of 210 was enough to beat Viloria’s 192 and seal the title.

