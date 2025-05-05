Premium books finals berth in CABC 2nd Mortabond Cup semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Premium officially secured their spot in the finals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 2nd Mortabond Cup after outlasting EZ Bond, 80-73, in their semifinal clash on May 4 at the Benedicto College Gymnasium.

Former league MVP Chester Hinagdanan turned back the clock with a dominant performance, pouring in a game-high 36 points.

He narrowly missed a double-double, hauling down nine rebounds alongside two assists, two steals, and a block — all while shooting an impressive 15-of-21 from the field.

Kelvin Cinco backed him up with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal, while Darren Morandante contributed 12 markers, nine boards, five dimes, and three steals.

Despite Kim Rebosura’s 22-point outing for EZ Bond — along with five assists, two steals, and a rebound — his team fell short in the win-or-go-home showdown.

Dexsel Caadan chipped in 19 points, Justin Aspacio added 13, and Carl Abellana had 10 in the losing effort.

Premium came out firing, building a commanding 36-16 lead in the first half.

Although EZ Bond mounted a spirited comeback to trim the deficit to just seven, 68-61, in the final quarter, they couldn’t complete the rally.

In the other semifinal matchup, Lite kept their title hopes alive by upsetting Mortaseal, 65-52, and forcing a rubber match despite the latter’s twice-to-beat advantage.

Carlos Baltar led Lite with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jonas Panerio added 15 points, four boards, and an assist, while Mark Bajenting contributed 12 crucial points in the win.

Mortaseal struggled offensively, with no player scoring in double digits. Klein Baladya and Kurt Damandaman led their side with nine points each.

Lite pulled away in the second half, establishing a 17-point cushion, 65-48, and never looked back. The decisive rubber match is set for May 18.

