FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, May 6

By: May 06, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 6, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the third week of Easter.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 6, 30-35.

The crowd said to Jesus: “What sign can you do, that we may see and believe in you? What can you do?

Our ancestors ate manna in the desert, as it is written: ‘He gave them bread from heaven to eat.'”

So Jesus said to them, “Amen, amen, I say to you, it was not Moses who gave the bread from heaven; my Father gives you the true bread from heaven.

For the bread of God is that which comes down from heaven and gives life to the world.”

So they said to him, “Sir, give us this bread always.”

Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst.”

Source: Dailygospel.org

