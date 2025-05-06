USC survey: Raymond, Tomas lead in Cebu City’s mayor, vice mayor race

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 06,2025 - 10:27 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If the elections here took place today, May 6, Raymond Alvin Garcia would have won as mayor and Tomas Osmeña as the vice mayor.

This is based on the latest Voters Preference and Perspectives Survey conducted by the Department of Political Science at the University of San Carlos (USC).

The academic survey polled 1,306 registered voters across 80 barangays in Cebu City. Among them, approximately 35 percent favored reelectionist Garcia for mayor.

READ: LIST: Cebu City candidates for PH Elections 2025

His closest rivals Councilor Nestor Archival and former mayor Michael Rama, placed second and third, respectively.

Twenty eight percent of registered voters asked in the survey favored Archival while 21 percent were for Rama.

For the vice mayoral race, former mayor Tomas Osmeña led with 38 percent of respondents’ support. He was followed by incumbent Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros with 29 percent, and Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chair Joey Daluz with 23 percent.

In the congressional contests, reelectionist Representatives Cutie Del Mar (north district) and Edu Rama (south district) were the leading choices.

The survey also revealed the top councilor candidates in both districts.

READ: LIST: Candidates for Cebu Province 2025 local elections

In the north district, Winston Pepito topped the list. Other candidates who made it to the top eight were Harold Kendrick Go, EJ Labela, Jun Alcover, Alvin Dizon, Nyza Archival, Alvin Arcilla, Bong Wenceslao, and Joel Garganera.

In the south district, Dave Tumulak emerged as the frontrunner, followed by Philip Zafra, Francis Esparis, Harry Eran, Pie Abella, Paul Labra, Jose Abellanosa, and Joy Pesquera.

Beyond candidate preferences, the survey also explored voters’ views on current political issues, including the impeachment of the Vice President.

Respondents also revealed that they want candidates to prioritize health services, social welfare, and public safety and security if elected.

READ: Pulse Asia: Go, Tulfo top picks for senator

Additionally, they preferred those who could provide livelihood opportunities, present a clear platform of governance, and maintain a clean record free from corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, researchers noted that the results may not necessarily predict the final outcome of the upcoming May 12 elections.

“Voter preferences and perspectives may change due to current events, campaign developments, endorsements by national figures, or external factors such as vote buying and other election-related activities,” they explained.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP