Cebu City police on early alert as election paraphernalia rollout begins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the May 12 midterm elections just days away, police in Cebu City have raised their alert status and mobilized thousands of personnel, initiating full deployment even before a formal national order.

As the distribution of ballots, election paraphernalia, and automated counting machines began on May 5, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) announced it had elevated its internal alert level, deploying no fewer than 1,500 police officers citywide starting Tuesday, May 6.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO deputy city director for operations, explained on Monday that the move was part of a proactive approach to preventing security threats from disrupting the electoral process.

“Here in Cebu City, even if there is no proclamation from the headquarters, we have already heightened our alert level at the CCPO because the distribution of election paraphernalia has started. We don’t want this to mix with any issues that may cause unnecessary alarm to our voters. Election day is fast approaching,” Macatangay said.

She said the deployment, which would run until the proclamation of winners, covers polling centers, key election offices, and surrounding communities. Anti-criminality operations will continue in parallel to ensure the general public’s safety.

“Starting tomorrow [May 6], from the distribution of election paraphernalia and Automated Counting Machines (ACMs), to the distribution of ballots until the proclamation of winners, we will maintain a minimum of 1,500 police officers deployed in various areas in Cebu City. We are prioritizing polling centers, but at the same time, we will not neglect our anti-criminality operations,” Macatangay said.

Across Cebu province, a similar early deployment strategy is in place. Police Colonel Jovito Atanacio, acting director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), confirmed the deployment of 2,900 officers to cover cities and municipalities on election day.

These include permanent posts at precincts and roving teams tasked with rapid response and monitoring.

Atanacio said election security planning began as early as December 2024, with deployment plans finalized well in advance of the campaign season.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. We hope for peaceful and honest elections, but we remain prepared for any scenario,” Atanacio said in Cebuano.

He called on voters to remain vigilant and to report any signs of vote-buying, intimidation, or disinformation.

Both city and provincial police emphasized that no private armed groups have been detected in Cebu as of this week. Despite this, intelligence and surveillance operations continue throughout the province as a preventive measure.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has categorized Cebu under the green category, indicating no immediate threats. Still, authorities are maintaining a high level of readiness to respond to any disturbance or violation of election laws.

Local stakeholders, including law enforcement, election officers, and civil society representatives, formally committed to peaceful elections during a covenant-signing ceremony last March 26.

The May 12 midterm polls will determine winners for both local and national positions, with thousands of registered Cebuano voters expected to participate.

With the final stretch now underway, authorities say that their early alert and deployment measures are essential to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

