P9.9M Super Health Center: Cebu City, DOH launch it in Labangon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The national and local governments are advancing efforts to decentralize healthcare access in Cebu City with the turnover of a new Super Health Center in Barangay Labangon.

This is part of a broader initiative to bring primary medical services closer to communities.

On May 5, the Department of Health (DOH) formally turned over the newly completed facility, worth P9.9 million, to the Cebu City government during a blessing and ceremonial turnover held onsite.

The Labangon center is the second of its kind in the city and is expected to serve residents in the densely populated southern district.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who received the facility on behalf of the city, said preparations were underway to fully equip and staff the center.

“This is only the turnover. The facility is still bare for now. But we will be assigning equipment, doctors, nurses, and other personnel soon. Hopefully, we can begin operations in the coming weeks,” Garcia said in an interview on Monday.

The city government is targeting to make the center operational before the end of the month, once it completes the deployment of healthcare workers and essential medical equipment.

The Labangon Super Health Center will offer a comprehensive range of primary healthcare services, including X-ray, ECG, dental care, maternity services (paanakan), and mental health support. These services will be covered under PhilHealth, providing a more affordable option for families who often face long queues and higher costs in hospitals.

The project is part of the Department of Health’s continuing push to upgrade all Rural Health Units (RHUs) into “Super Health Centers” that provide a complete package of essential health services at the community level.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of DOH-7, previously said the initiative aimed to reduce patient congestion in hospitals by strengthening local health units.

“Tanang mga RHUs atong i-convert into Super Health Centers para makumpleto na ang primary care services sa mga ka-igsoonan nato. This decentralization allows people to access quality care near their homes,” Bernadas said.

(All the RHUs, we will convert them into Super Health Centers so that the primary care services for our brothers and sisters would be completed. This decentralization allows people to access quality care near their homes.)

Engineer Miguel Gerson of DOH’s Local Health Support Division said the agency would continue to support Cebu City’s health infrastructure buildup while entrusting local governments with the management of completed facilities.

The first Super Health Center in the city was inaugurated in Barangay Apas in July 2024. That facility now caters to an average of 100 to 200 patients daily, providing services such as outpatient care, laboratory diagnostics, pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical procedures.

A third facility is already in the pipeline, set to rise in Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

The Super Health Center initiative was conceptualized at the national level in 2021 through the efforts of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, who advocated for improved access to localized healthcare services during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cebu City’s rollout of these centers is seen as a strategic response to the growing demand for accessible, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare, particularly, in underserved and high-density barangays.

Garcia previously acknowledged past delays in similar infrastructure projects, such as the Apas facility, which took two years to complete due to bureaucratic hurdles.

He emphasized the need for greater efficiency in delivering public health projects moving forward.

“We need to move faster. These are critical services for our people. The longer we wait, the more we delay help for those who need it most,” Garcia said.

Once operational, the Labangon center is expected to become a vital first-stop medical facility for thousands of residents, advancing the city’s goal of inclusive and community-based health delivery.

