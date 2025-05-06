One Cebu drops Camille Villar for Raffy Tulfo?

By: Morexette Marie Erram, Niña Mae Oliverio - and CDN Digitsl Correspondent, CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | May 06,2025 - 12:08 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Did Cebu’s ruling One Cebu Party just drop Camille Villar from its slate of senatoriables?

It seems so after the party expressed their support once again for the administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas bets during a sortie in Dumanjug, southern Cebu.

The event was held in Dumanjug’s Sports Complex last Monday, May 5, and attended by no less than President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

He was joined by Alyansa senatorial candidate and former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla, who represented her husband, Senator Bong Revilla.

President Marcos Jr., in his speech, officially endorsed the bid of One Cebu’s local candidates.

In exchange, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, who heads the party, vowed to support 10 Alyansa bets, including Senator Raffy Tulfo whom the governor clashed with recently over apparent lapses at the Cebu North Bus Terminal which the latter pointed out in a surprise visit.

The group also threw their support for the bids of Revilla, Abalos, Tulfo, former senators Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, and Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, as well as incumbents Pia Cayetano, Francis Tolentino, Lito Lapid, and Makati City Mayor Abby Binay.

However, at the end of the program, both President Marcos Jr. and Garcia did not mention Villar’s name in their respective speeches.

CDN Digital has reached out to Garcia for further clarification but to no avail as of this posting.

Last March, before she pledged allegiance with Vice President Sara Duterte, Villar was among the nine senatoriables the ruling local party endorsed for the upcoming May 12 polls.

Meanwhile, aside from One Cebu’s endorsement of the Alyansa slate, Marcos also expressed his support for the party’s local candidates in the upcoming elections.

The President raised the hands of the One Cebu candidates as a symbol of his official endorsement.

