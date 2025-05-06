Spoil your MOM at bai Hotel Cebu this Mother’s Day

This coming Mother’s Day, spoil the Queen of the house with a treatment she truly deserved at bai Hotel Cebu. Whether you’re planning a grand family feast or a quite meal with Mom, bai Hotel Cebu got you covered.

With exceptional food, elegant ambiance, and meaningful details, bai Hotel Cebu is your ultimate destination to celebrate the women who mean the most.

Take your mom out on a date this coming May 11, 2025, with a sumptuous dining treat specially curated for the whole family in time for a memorable Mother’s Day celebration.

CAFÉ bai Eats

At the hotel’s signature buffet restaurant, CAFÉ bai, moms dine for FREE when joined by three full-paying adults. It’s more than just a buffet—it’s a heartfelt gathering over great food, meaningful conversations, and cherished moments.

Marble + Grain MOMents

Over at Marble + Grain Steakhouse, you can skip the stress of planning and make your Mom enjoy a refined dining experience with three heartily prepared set menus featuring premium steaks, fresh seafood, or a combination of both. Priced from Php 1,500 to Php 3,000, served from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

Lobby Lounge Treats

For those seeking a cozy, relaxed meal, the Lobby Lounge offers you a choice of Asian or Western set menus, ideal for sharing with family. Make sure to make it your Mom’s favorite. Each set is crafted with care and starts at Php 3,900 to Php 4,000.

Pool Bar and Twilight with Mom

Guests looking for a more laid-back celebration with their Mom can head to the Pool Bar or Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar, where they’ll find an elevated take on comfort food. Featured is a spicy whole roasted chicken, marinated in Filipino herbs and spices—crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside—perfect for sharing at just Php 1,288.

UMOMi Flavors

Meanwhile, for Mom who is fond of Japanese cuisine, Ume Japanese Cuisine presents a standout dish for the occasion: Slipper Lobster and Udon Noodles in a rich, creamy tomato sauce for Php 1,800—a luxurious treat for a truly special day.

ThingaMOMbos, we’ve got plenty!

To make the celebration more special, bai Hotel Cebu is also hosting a Mother’s Day Mini Bazaar in the hotel lobby from May 9 to 11,2025 from 10am to 6pm. Guests can browse through various heartfelt gift items from seven curated exhibitors, featuring everything from blooming bouquets and summer sandals to personalized keepsakes like keychains, bag tags, pouches, and framed Polaroid mementos.

This Mother’s Day, make memories that matter. With exceptional food, elegant ambiance, and meaningful details, bai Hotel Cebu is your ultimate destination to celebrate the women who mean the most. To know more abou their offerings please visit: https://bit.ly/KTBMay25