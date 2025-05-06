LPA not affecting PH, easterlies to bring rains

MANILA – The low pressure area (LPA) located 455 kilometers north of Kalayaan, Palawan as of 3 a.m. Tuesday is no longer affecting the country, a forecaster said.

“This (LPA) is now almost at the boundary of PAR (Philippine Area of Responsibility) and is about to exit. It has no direct effect on any part of the country,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Chenel Dominguez said.

However, PAGASA forecast the easterlies to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA said.

The easterlies will also bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, the heat index could peak at 45°C in ISU Echague, Isabela, and 44°C in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Sangley Point, Cavite City; and Daet, Camarines Norte.

A 43°C heat index is forecast in the following:

NAIA

Science Garden Quezon City

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City

San Ildelfonso, Bulacana

TAU Camiling, Tarlac

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas

Alabat, Quezon

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur

Catarman, Northern Samar

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

The following areas are likely to experience 42°C heat index:

Aparri, Cagayan

Iba, Zambales

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija

Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City

Coron, Palawan

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Cuyo, Palawan

Legazpi City, Albay

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes

Masbate City

Roxas City, Capiz

Iloilo City

Catbalogan, Western Samar

VSU-Baybay, Leyte

Guiuan, Easter Samar

Maasin, Southern Leyte

Davao City, Davao del Sur

Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.

PAGASA said under “danger” level conditions, which range from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure. (PNA)

