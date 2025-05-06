LPA not affecting PH, easterlies to bring rains
MANILA – The low pressure area (LPA) located 455 kilometers north of Kalayaan, Palawan as of 3 a.m. Tuesday is no longer affecting the country, a forecaster said.
“This (LPA) is now almost at the boundary of PAR (Philippine Area of Responsibility) and is about to exit. It has no direct effect on any part of the country,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Chenel Dominguez said.
However, PAGASA forecast the easterlies to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.
Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA said.
The easterlies will also bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.
Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail across the archipelago.
Meanwhile, the heat index could peak at 45°C in ISU Echague, Isabela, and 44°C in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Sangley Point, Cavite City; and Daet, Camarines Norte.
A 43°C heat index is forecast in the following:
NAIA
Science Garden Quezon City
Dagupan City, Pangasinan
Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City
San Ildelfonso, Bulacana
TAU Camiling, Tarlac
Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas
Alabat, Quezon
CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur
Catarman, Northern Samar
Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
The following areas are likely to experience 42°C heat index:
Aparri, Cagayan
Iba, Zambales
CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija
Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City
Coron, Palawan
San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Cuyo, Palawan
Legazpi City, Albay
Virac (Synop), Catanduanes
Masbate City
Roxas City, Capiz
Iloilo City
Catbalogan, Western Samar
VSU-Baybay, Leyte
Guiuan, Easter Samar
Maasin, Southern Leyte
Davao City, Davao del Sur
Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.
PAGASA said under “danger” level conditions, which range from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure. (PNA)
