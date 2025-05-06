Cebu City PDLs: Over 2,000 inmates to vote in May 12 elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu City gears up for the May 12 national and local elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote, including persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Special provisions have been made to accommodate PDLs detained in city jails, with designated vote-counting machines and polling processes in place to allow them to participate in the democratic exercise.

In Cebu City, this effort is part of a nationwide initiative by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Comelec to extend the right to suffrage to over 31,000 PDLs across the country.

READ:

Comelec Central Visayas Regional Director Lawyer Francisco Pobe reported that there are 2,463 Cebu City PDLs, 7,202 in Cebu province, and 507 in Bohol who are part of this inclusive effort.

Lawyer Ambongan Abilar, the election officer and supervisor of Comelec Cebu City North District, confirmed that a portion of the 900 Automated Counting Machines (ACMs) delivered to the city on May 5 includes units specifically allocated for PDL voters.

“These machines have been factored into the total delivery. Ang nadeliver kay 900, including for PDLs,” Abilar said.

The final testing and sealing (FTS) of these machines, a critical procedure to verify the functionality and integrity of the ACMs, is scheduled to take place simultaneously across Cebu City on Wednesday, May 7, at exactly 9 a.m.

Of the total ACMs received, 359 units, including 50 contingency machines, have been assigned to the North District, which has 326,000 registered voters and 37 voting centers.

The South District, home to around 340,000 voters and 36 voting centers, will deploy 431 machines, with 60 additional units on standby in case of technical issues.

All machines are currently secured at the Social Hall of Cebu City Hall, where round-the-clock police presence has been deployed to safeguard the equipment until its distribution to the voting centers begins.

Police Lt. Col. Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy City Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said tight security measures are in place.

“Command posts have been activated, and K9 units are deployed to ensure that everything is secure,” Macatangay said. “We have more than 100 officers securing the ACMs at City Hall alone. No personnel will be pulled out until the machines are fully deployed by May 7.”

Lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde, the election officer and supervisor of Comelec Cebu City South District, said the city is “ready in terms of security and logistics,” and that coordination with law enforcement is ongoing to guarantee a smooth and peaceful election day.

“All deployment plans are in place â€” from ACMs to election paraphernalia and ballots. The final testing and sealing will be conducted simultaneously in all clustered precincts on May 7,” Gujilde said.

Nationally, the BJMP announced that 393 of its 484 jail facilities will serve as special polling precincts for PDLs.

In cases where fewer than 50 PDLs are registered in a facility, arrangements will be made for them to vote in regular polling precincts outside the jail.

“This means they will no longer leave jail premises to vote. It ensures order, safety, and accessibility while respecting their constitutional right to suffrage,” said BJMP spokesperson Supt. Jayrex Bustinera.

The BJMP also reported that seven PDLs are running for public office in the 2025 elections including candidates for senator, congressional representative, mayor, vice mayor, and municipal councilor.

With over 666,000 voters registered in Cebu City, authorities are calling on the public to verify their precinct assignments early and adhere to voting guidelines. The electoral process will determine the city’s next set of leaders, from the local municipality level to national posts.

Election officials reminded voters to remain vigilant and informed as the country moves closer to election day, with all systems being set in motion to ensure a clean, orderly, and inclusive electoral process.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP