Fake online jobs: Filipinos urged to be more cautious against scams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and those who are looking for opportunities abroad are urged to be more cautious to avoid being scammed.

This was Congresswoman Marissa Magsino’s response to the alarming cases of suicide in relation to financial issues among OFWs in Hong Kong, which was discussed in a Senate hearing on April 23.

“Huwag po tayong magpaloko sa mga loan sharks na ito, mga investment scams na ito, mga love scam na ito, tigilan niyo na ‘yan,” Magsino told reporters in Cebu during her visit here in the last week of April.

(Let us not be fooled by these loan sharks, these investment scams, these love scams, stop these now.)

She said that when someone would offer a loan with a high interest rate, OFWs should be more careful.

“Magduda na kayo, ‘yung bangko nga hindi kaya ng ganyan…Kasi po bibigyan kayo ng 1-2 months siguro, interesan kayo, after no’n, goodbye na. Fly away na ‘yung pera mo,” she said.

(You should already be wary, ‘even the banks cannot do that…because you are given 1-2 months, given interest, after that, goodbye, your money will already fly away.)

“Ang mga nag su-suicide sa Hong Kong, dahil hindi na po nila kinaya…papano sila uuwi sa Pilipinas?” Magsino added.

(Those who committed suicide in Hong Kong, that is because they could not take it…how they can they come home to the Philippines?)

With this, she urged the OFWs to approach the government agencies to help them address investment scams, love scams, and even online job scams.

“Tandaan niyo po, kayo ang humawak ng pera ninyo dahil pinaghirapan niyo ‘yan. Bawat sentimo, siguraduhin niyo pamilya niyo ang makakatanggap at kayo ang mag bebenipisyo,” Magsino added.

(Remember this, you are the ones holding your money because you worked for it. Every centavo, make sure it is your family who can receive it and you are the one to benefit from it.)

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) also vowed to continue and strengthen its response to the worrisome online job scams that keep on deceiving Filipinos seeking opportunities abroad.

In the Senate hearing last April 23, Senator Raffy Tulfo reported that scammers used fake online jobs to attract Filipinos to work abroad, only to end up being victims of human trafficking and being forced to work in so-called “scam hubs.”

Meanwhile, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured that the agency would continue to track down social media platforms posting fake job postings.

So far, the agency has taken down 73,714 fake job postings from Facebook and TikTok.

“Araw-araw ay patuloy ang ating monitoring at may aktibong kooperasyon tayo sa Meta para labanan ang mga sindikatong gumagaya sa mga lehitimong recruitment agencies,” Cacdac said in a news release.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia added that they also conducted an online surveillance team about it, but Tulfo suggested adding more teams to accelerate tracking down the scam posts.

Meanwhile, DMW also assured that they would remain actively supporting the victims of scam hubs.

With the help of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Bangkok, rescued OFWs are being provided with post-arrival assistance and financial assistance from the AKSYON Fund.

The AKSYON Fund is DMW’s program that provides assistance to OFWs, including repatriation, medical care, and financial support.

It is also said that obtaining testimonies from victims was important to determine who were the recruiters responsible for those scams.

