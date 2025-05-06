Toledo Xignex Trojans all geared up for PCAP playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans, Cebu’s lone team in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), are all set for their playoff campaign in the All-Filipino Conference, which kicks off Wednesday, May 7.

The Trojans, who topped the Southern Division with an impressive 19-3 win-loss record, will face the fourth-seeded Iloilo Kisela Knights in the opening round of the playoffs.

Team manager and benefactor Jose Rafael Legaspi said the team is exactly where they wanted to be, despite narrowly losing a few close matches during the elimination round.

“We are right where we want to be — first seed in the South — albeit some heartbreak games during the elimination round. However, this makes us more circumspect about the issues we need to address heading into the playoffs,” said Legaspi.

Challenges

One of their main challenges this season, he noted, was player availability. A mix of over-the-board tournaments, coaching responsibilities, and personal matters often left the Trojans without a full lineup.

Still, optimism runs high in the Toledo camp. Co-team owner Jeah Gacang, who has witnessed the team’s journey since PCAP’s inception during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, expressed full confidence in the squad.

“We are ready. We’ve learned from our past games, and we’ve become more strategic and composed under pressure. The finals are always a different kind of battlefield, but with the heart, preparation, and faith we’ve invested—we’re entering the playoffs with confidence and purpose,” said Gacang.

Gacang recently accepted an award on behalf of the Trojans during the 39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards, recognizing their historic undefeated run last season.

“To the team: thank you for the grit, heart, and commitment. Every move, every sacrifice, every win or loss has shaped us. Let’s stay grounded, trust each other, and continue to pray. Now’s the time—let’s finish strong and finish what we started,” he said.

Toledo is expected to field a powerhouse lineup led by FIDE Master (FM) Ellan Asuela, International Master (IM) Joel Banawa, Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, and FM Carlos Edgardo Garma. They will be reinforced by IM Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascarinas, Diego Caparino, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Rhenzi Kyle Sevillano, and Allan Pason.

