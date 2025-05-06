Skype signs off for good after two decades of connecting people

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Skype, the once-popular video and voice-calling platform, has officially signed off.

Microsoft, which acquired Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011, confirmed its retirement on Monday, May 5.

Before Discord, Zoom, Google Meet, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, there was Skype.

By the late 2000s and early 2010s, it was the go-to platform for job interviews, remote work, tutoring, and long-distance calls.

In the Philippines, it was more than an app—it was a lifeline.

A connection for Filipinos

Before smartphones made video calls common, Skype was one of the few ways that Filipinos communicate online.

Filipinos, especially Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), relied on Skype to stay connected with their families. Seeing loved ones on screen helped them share precious moments despite being miles apart.

Skype also played a role in Filipino romance in the 2010s, with many using it to video call their foreign partners.

In the 2010s, piso-net—coin-operated internet cafés—had Skype pre-installed, letting Filipino users connect for a few pesos.

It was available on computers in internet cafés, making video calls possible even for those without personal devices.

Did the pandemic seal skype’s fate?

Microsoft has cited streamline services and prioritizing Teams for communication as the reason for shutting down Skype.

However, many believe the platform’s decline during the pandemic also played a key role.

As the world shifted to remote work and virtual meetings, Zoom and Google Meet surged in popularity, leaving Skype behind.

Despite being one of the earliest video calling platforms, Skype struggled to keep up with its competitors that offered smoother interfaces, better integrations, and more flexible features.

By the time the pandemic forced the world online, many businesses and individuals had already moved on to other platforms, leaving Skype in the shadows.

Shutdown’s impact

Skype’s retirement leaves some Filipinos in a tough spot. A user named Dennis_1 raised concerns on Microsoft’s support website:

“Many Filipinos are still using Windows 7 out of necessity. They have neither the means nor the opportunity to upgrade to Windows 11 or even Windows 10, which will end support later this year. Such upgrades are prohibitively expensive in the Philippines for most users. Many can’t even afford a newer smartphone. With Skype being retired in May, this will effectively throw thousands of Filipino Skype users under the bus and leave them with little else except WhatsApp or something similar.”

This highlights the digital divide in the country. Microsoft recommends migrating to Teams, but many Filipinos lack the resources to upgrade their devices.

Older computers—especially in rural areas—may no longer support seamless video communication.

What’s next?

Filipinos will likely turn to WhatsApp, Viber, Messenger, and Zoom, though these may not fully replace Skype’s accessibility.

Skype’s shutdown marks the end of a chapter in Filipino digital history. It connected families, sustained relationships, and supported businesses.

Though technology moves forward, the memories of video calls from internet cafes, pixelated reunions, and heartfelt conversations will remain. | Shakira Clea Laurente, CTU Tuburan Intern