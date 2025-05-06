The Hospital at Maayo: 9 Years of healthcare leadership, celebrated with a grand relaunch

The Hospital at Maayo (THAM), a level 2 hospital in Mandaue City celebrated its 9th year anniversary with a significant relaunch event last April 28th, 2025.

This milestone marks the nine years of dedicated service, patient-centric and comprehensive care, the advanced technology, and the dedicated medical professionals who have driven its many achievements it has accomplished in the past years.

Celebrating 9 years in the Health Industry

THAM celebrated its 9th anniversary with a relaunch event attended by key figures including Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu (Medical Director and COO, THAM), Ms. Paulette Liu (SVP for HR and Admin, Primary Group of Builders), Engineer William Christopher Liu (CEO, Primary Group of Builders), Mr. Stephen Charles Liu (President, Primary Homes Inc.), alongside their valued corporate clients, integral and esteemed doctors, and the trusted industry partners the company has cultivated over the years, also in attendance are their respected government agency collaborators, distinguished representatives from partner schools and universities, esteemed members of the media, and their reliable HMO partners.

The Liu family together with the hospital’s management team led a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the hospital’s newly redesigned lobby which now highlights enhanced customer service counters, including dedicated HMO stations, a priority lane exclusively for corporate account holders, and a specialized help desk to assist with government-related services—ensuring a more streamlined and efficient experience for all patients.

A separate ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the hospital’s International Health Promotion Center to mark the official partnership with Good Gang-an Hospital. Attended by representatives from both institutions, the event celebrates a shared commitment to advancing culturally sensitive healthcare.

Through this collaboration, the International Clinic at The Hospital at Maayo continues to provide tailored medical services for foreign nationals—particularly the Korean community, alongside Japanese, Western, and other international residents and tourists in Cebu. With Korean doctors on standby, multilingual teleconsultations, and bilingual staff, the clinic ensures a seamless and respectful healthcare experience for outpatient care, follow-ups, and routine checkups.

The relaunch also introduced THAM’s newly adjusted room rates—designed to make comfort and care more accessible.

Ward accommodations are now available at just ₱1,250, while Private Rooms are offered at ₱3,000. For those looking for added comfort, convenience, and a touch of luxury, the Family Room is priced at ₱8,000 and the Specialty Suite at ₱16,000.

Each room is designed with amenities that offer the premium aesthetic and serene comfort of a fine hotel, ensuring a comfortable and holistic patient experience that evokes a peace of mind during their recovery.

A presentation also showcased videos of The Hospital at Maayo’s admission rooms along with other highlighted facilities: their emergency room, labor and delivery room, intensive care units and neonatal intensive care units (ICU and NICU), and The Residences at Maayo, their senior residences unit that is located just on the upper floors of the hospital.

Following the event, guests were served cocktails along with enjoying a merienda buffet held at the Uma Restaurant of Maayo Hotel.

A Legacy of Care and Innovation

Since its inception in 2016, The Hospital at Maayo has built itself into a committed healthcare provider in Mandaue City that has offered a wide range of services to adapt to the needs of their patients.

What began as an outpatient clinic has now evolved into a comprehensive healthcare facility that houses a wide range of departments including diagnostics, surgery, dental, aesthetics, physical rehabilitation, eye care, hemodialysis, women’s wellness, and more, to meet all patient healthcare needs through holistic care.

In their commitment to expand their growth, THAM now features a basic life support training center that has been accredited by the American Heart Association, that also provides training in advanced cardiac life support and pediatric life support.

As The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) commemorates this milestone, it proudly acknowledges its years of dedicated service to a diverse patient base, from the local community to international visitors. Moving forward, THAM reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity and to continuously elevate patient care through the integration of cutting-edge technology and a comprehensive range of services that meet the healthcare needs of everyone.