Giuseppe FC dedicates Stanley Football Cup win to Pope Francis

CEBU CITY – In a heartfelt display of faith and football brilliance, 12-year-old Gyle Veloso of Giuseppe FC dedicated his team’s U-14 championship victory in the Stanley Football Cup to the late Pope Francis, during a memorable tournament held at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Veloso, who played striker for most of the matches, honored the beloved pontiff by scribbling “Pope Francis” beneath his jersey. The tribute came on the same day as the Pope’s funeral rites in Vatican City.

“Pope Francis was my favorite pope, so I decided to offer all our games to him,” said Veloso, who described the Stanley Football Cup as one of the most unforgettable tournaments of his young career.

His devotion and determination paid off—Veloso scored six goals and was named Most Valuable Player in the U-14 division, leading Giuseppe FC’s Team A to a 1-0 victory over Anahawan FC of Southern Leyte in the final.

SWEEPING CAMPAIGN

Veloso’s standout performance was part of Giuseppe FC’s dominant campaign, which saw the club clinch titles in the U-14, U-10, and U-6 divisions—sweeping all three categories in the 8-Aside Football Festival held from April 26 to 27.

In the U-10 division, midfielder Blake Anthony Angelo also scored six goals and earned MVP honors, leading Giuseppe FC to a 2-0 win over Sugbo Calidad-B.

In the U-6 category, 5-year-old striker Adam Ezra Bermejo stole the spotlight with an astonishing 13-goal tournament haul, powering Giuseppe FC to a 1-0 win against CLC Tiger Sharks and earning MVP honors.

“We are incredibly proud of our players and coaches. Their hard work and teamwork during training sessions truly paid off,” said Giuseppe FC head coach Hayato Ayabe.

Ayabe also commended his assistant coaches for their key roles in each age group: Reeve Andre Sumayod (U-14), Lennard Amellabon (U-10), and Evan Abad, Ralphe Patrick Gaite, and Wendel Soco (U-6).

The triple championship added another milestone for the Cebu-based club, which continues to solidify its reputation as a rising powerhouse in youth football across the region.

OFFICIAL LINEUPS

The GFC U-14 Team A roster featured Darl Mathew S. Pantinople, Eze Thomas Omega, James Mikhail M. Gavas, Joaquin Andres Gallo, John Kyle Losaria, Daniel Parker, Takuya Tsunakiri, James Carmelo Torrillo, Josea Benedict A. Mabini, Franz Javier Juntilla, and Charles Jan V. Lejarzo.

In the U-10 division, the team was composed of Tristan Franco Du Imboy, Eliana Izabel Menchavez, Khal Drogo Keon Pepito, Yohan Cariquitan, Makarios Clement Cavalida, Earl Dave Sugarol, Leo Lucas Anton Amellabon, Seth Nikolai Sostinto, Giulio Adrijan Q. Oporto, and Miguel Soquiño.

The U-6 roster included Zoey Ampo-on, Miguel Lucas Gallo, Erwan Niño Du Imboy, Theo Pierre Pepito, Lorenzo Blaise Soria, Nate Louis Soria, Daniel Albert Datan, and Macarious Zane Mejaran.

