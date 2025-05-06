Motorcycle rams parked truck in Naga City: 1 dead, teener hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A driver, who took a quick truck stop at the side of the road to urinate, landed in jail after a motorcycle slammed into the back of his parked truck killing the motorcycle rider and causing injury to his minor back rider.

The road accident happened along the highway in Barangay Colon, Naga City in southern Cebu at past 11 p.m. on Monday, May 5.

“Nihunong ra gyod ko og kadiyot sa kilid sa dan kay nangihi ra ko. Pagkatkat nako og balik para mosud sa truck, para molarga na ta ko, duna man nilagapak kalit sa likod sa truck. Mao na to ang nahitabo,” the truck driver from Barili town in southwestern Cebu told CDN Digital in an interview at the Naga City Police Station detention cell this morning, May 6.

(I stopped for a few minutes at t the side of the road to urinate. When I climbed back inside the truck to continue driving, it was then that there was a loud crash at the back of the truck. And that is what happened.)

The authorities, identified the truck driver as Nacianseno Ricardel Jr, 48 years old.

Ricardel said that he had just came from their plant in Barangay Langtad, Naga City, and was heading to Barangay Tayud in Consolacion town to deliver the feeds.

But a few minutes from leaving the plant in Langtad, he decided to take a quick break to urinate at the side of the road, so he parked the truck to pee.

According to a report from the police, the truck driver may be charged with Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide, Damage to Properties and Physical Injury.

This is because the motorcycle rider died and his 14-year-old backrider was seriously injured in the crash.

According to a report from the police, the injured boy was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he remained admitted due to his injuries.

Police identified the dead motorcycle rider as Joemike Ombao, 34 years old, of Barangay Cantao-an, Naga City, Cebu.

The injured teenager was his neighbor.

Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle driven by Ombao was heading towards Minglanilla town in southern Cebu when he rammed the back of the parked truck driven by Ricardel.

Ricardel, the truck driver, said that the truck was carrying at least 500 sacks of feeds.

Naga City is approximately 21 kilometers south of Cebu City.

