Fredriksson-Yap clash set for Kumbati 19 after February cancellation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The long-delayed boxing showdown between Omega Boxing Gym’s rising star Alexander Fredriksson and seasoned veteran Mark John Yap is finally pushing through in the “Kumbati 19” fight card on May 16 at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Originally scheduled earlier this year, the bout was scrapped after the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) flagged it for violating regulatory guidelines due to a wide gap in professional experience between the two fighters.

However, for reasons yet to be disclosed, the fight has now been given the green light—generating buzz in the local boxing community, as confirmed by Omega Boxing Gym.

On paper, the disparity between the two boxers is stark. Yap, 36, boasts an extensive resume with 53 professional bouts under his belt, compiling a record of 34 wins (17 by knockout) and 19 losses.

In contrast, Fredriksson, 21, only turned pro this year and holds a spotless 2-0 record. Despite his limited professional experience, the Filipino-Swedish boxer comes with a deep amateur pedigree, similar to many promising prospects from Japan, where he trained before joining Omega Boxing.

Fredriksson has made a thunderous start to his pro career. He scored a first-round TKO against Jubmark Pan in his debut last December—held at the same venue where his bout with Yap will take place. He followed it up with an even more emphatic first-round stoppage of Reymond Empic last February at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Yap, meanwhile, has had mixed results in recent years. He has won three of his last five bouts, but is coming off a defeat against Jerald Into in a title fight for the vacant WBC Asian lightweight belt in Surigao.

The full lineup for Omega Boxing’s “Kumbati 19” card is expected to be announced soon.

