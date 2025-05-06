Alcoseba is highest Filipino finisher in 2025 Asia Triathlon Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Raven Faith Alcoseba once again proved her mettle, emerging as the highest-placed Filipino in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Cup held over the weekend at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Alcoseba, a bronze medalist in the 2022 Southeast Asian Games, finished 11th in the women’s elite division, ahead of her fellow Philippine national triathletes.

While it wasn’t a banner day for the Philippine contingent sent by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP), Alcoseba showcased resilience and grit, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 16 seconds despite the sweltering summer heat.

Samantha Corpuz followed in 14th place with a time of 2:16:36, while Katrina Salazar clocked in at 2:35:02 for 19th. Cebuana Nicole Marie Del Rosario completed the race in 2:38:48, securing 20th place.

Meanwhile, multiple SEA Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang, along with Bea Quiambao and Erika Burgos, did not finish (DNF) the race.

This wasn’t the first time Alcoseba achieved such performance. In February, she was the top Filipino finisher in the Asia Triathlon Cup in Malaysia, while in October, she was also the top Filipino finisher in the Asia Triathlon Cup in Hong Kong.

Japan’s Manami Hayashi topped the women’s elite field with a time of 2:04:58. South Korea’s Gayeon Park (2:05:21) and Hye Rim Jeong (2:06:25) completed the podium in second and third, respectively. The race featured a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike, and 10-kilometer run.

On the men’s side, Dayshaun Ramos was the top Filipino finisher at 14th with a time of 1:54:54. Andrew Kim Remolino followed in 16th (1:55:33), while Fernando Casares placed 21st (1:56:26).

Japan’s Takuto Oshima dominated the men’s elite division with a winning time of 1:50:25.

